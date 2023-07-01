Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Decreases By 66.7%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

NASDAQ LUCYW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

