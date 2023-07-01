Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Expands By 258.5%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDELY. Societe Generale raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 29,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,316. Heidelberg Materials has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

