Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 42.9%

Jul 1st, 2023

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMAFree Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $31.02 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

