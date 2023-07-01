Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 42.9%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $31.02 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1,036.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

