Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Decreases By 47.5%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

GAINZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

