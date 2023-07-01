Short Interest in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Expands By 300.0%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.25% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Genenta Science Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.89. 2,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

