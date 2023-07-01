Short Interest in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Declines By 65.0%

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions stock remained flat at $10.65 during trading hours on Friday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.