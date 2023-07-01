Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Drops By 61.5%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

GMINF remained flat at C$0.81 during trading on Friday. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.71. G Mining Ventures has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

