Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 65.0%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

