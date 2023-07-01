Short Interest in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Drops By 46.6%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DALI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 31,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4628 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALI. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,305,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,084,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 168,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

