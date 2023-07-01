Short Interest in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Drops By 46.6%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance
Shares of DALI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 31,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4628 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.
