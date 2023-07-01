Short Interest in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Drops By 46.6%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALIFree Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DALI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 31,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.4628 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALI. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,305,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,084,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 168,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.