Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Drops By 72.7%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOCW. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOCW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,460. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

