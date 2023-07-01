Short Interest in EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Grows By 240.7%

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EHAVE Stock Performance

Shares of EHVVF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,961. EHAVE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

EHAVE Company Profile

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical psychedelics and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

