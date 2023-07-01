Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declines By 47.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of EIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 182,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,615. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.24.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.