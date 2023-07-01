Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declines By 47.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 182,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,615. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

