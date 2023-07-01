Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Drops By 47.2%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

