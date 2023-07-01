Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Declines By 42.5%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.04 on Friday. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

