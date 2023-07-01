Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 74.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

(Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.