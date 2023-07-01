Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Grows By 200.0%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

OTGLY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,479. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

About CD Projekt

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0368 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.03.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

