Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Rises By 85.7%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

RENE stock remained flat at $10.67 during trading on Friday. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,553. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.