Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Expands By 144.2%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAER. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAER opened at $5.60 on Friday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

