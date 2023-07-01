Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Rises By 177.1%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

BNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 35,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,835. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

