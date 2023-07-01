Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Expands By 291.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 291.4% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.