Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Expands By 291.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 291.4% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MHN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.60.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.