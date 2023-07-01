Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 321.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 321.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,143 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

