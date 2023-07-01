Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 321.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 321.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.41.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.