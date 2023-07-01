Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Increases By 130.2%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Trading Up 2.6 %

BNOX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bionomics

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNOX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Bionomics in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

