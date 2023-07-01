Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Decreases By 78.3%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.09. 13,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,884. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $198,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

