Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Decreases By 69.3%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.