Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Increases By 76.5%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,485,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppYea Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Get AppYea alerts:

AppYea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

AppYea, Inc operates as a digital health company that develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops SleepX App, a wristband communicating with its smartphone app that trains the brain to breath properly; DreamIT, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with SleepX PRO app.

Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.