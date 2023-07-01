Short Interest in AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Increases By 76.5%

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,485,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. AppYea has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
AppYea Company Profile
