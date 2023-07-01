Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Drops By 54.3%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.48.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
