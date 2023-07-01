Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Drops By 54.3%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:SDSI Free Report ) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.68% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.