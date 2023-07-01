Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.55

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 37998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

