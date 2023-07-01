Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of ST opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

