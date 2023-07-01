Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $52.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Shares of ST opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

