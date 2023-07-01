Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $378.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.