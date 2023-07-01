Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $427.31 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $315.78 and a 52-week high of $429.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

