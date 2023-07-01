Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $219.79 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

