Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $299.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.98.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

