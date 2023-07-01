Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after acquiring an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS ITA opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.