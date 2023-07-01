Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

