Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

