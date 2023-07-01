Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sega Sammy Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. 4,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $889.72 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, and develops and sell amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

