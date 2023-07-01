Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1,892.13 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,506.35 or 1.00198422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003912 USD and is down -90.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,618.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

