SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCWX. Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,206.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 95,250 shares of company stock worth $768,613. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

