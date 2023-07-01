Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.64 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $3,333.87 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00169877 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030928 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012495 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00299499 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,621.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

