Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Reduced by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,016 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 184,610 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $41,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,181,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SEA by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SEA by 128.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

SEA Stock Up 2.0 %

SEA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,587,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.