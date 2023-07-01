Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in SEA by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,631 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SEA by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Up 2.0 %

SEA stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

