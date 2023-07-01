Scott B. Ullem Sells 7,255 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.33. 4,475,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

