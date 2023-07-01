Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Reduced by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,086 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after buying an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

