Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,944 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 16.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $115,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SCHB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

