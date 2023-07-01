Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,417 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after acquiring an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

