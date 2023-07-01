Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $57.57. 320,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

