Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

