Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

