Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $235,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Blackstone by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 19,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.